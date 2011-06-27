Used 1999 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Cylinders
|V6
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|210.0/270.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|175 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|195.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3808 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|Height
|67.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1450.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.9 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
