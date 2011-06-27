Used 1999 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length215.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1900 lbs.
Curb weight3396 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.3 in.
Maximum payload1275.0 lbs.
Wheel base123.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
