  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1998 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)180.0/255.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque345 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Length195.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Metallic Red
  • Light Driftwood
  • Forest Green
  • Flame Red
  • Deep Amethyst
  • Black
  • Emerald Green
  • Intense Blue
  • Bright Jade
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1998 Dodge Dakota R/T Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles