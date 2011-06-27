Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/255.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.1 in.
Rear leg room22.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length214.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.
Curb weight4018 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height68.5 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Metallic Red
  • Emerald Green Metallic
