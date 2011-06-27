  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/345.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
Measurements
Length215.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3353 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.3 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base123.9 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red
  • Magenta
  • Metallic Red
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Moss Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1997 Dodge Dakota Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles