Used 1996 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Dakota
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/255.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room24.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length214.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight3902 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height68.5 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base130.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Magenta
  • Bright Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
