Used 1996 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.0/300.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length213.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base123.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lapis Blue
  • Stone White
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Magenta
  • Bright Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
