Used 1996 Dodge Dakota WS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/345.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length195.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Poppy Red
  • Magenta
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
