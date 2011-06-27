  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Dakota Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Dakota
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 4
Combined MPG: 20
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 19/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 285.0/345.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 15.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 20
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 145 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size: 2.5 l
Horsepower: 120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle: 38.5 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 39.5 in.
Front leg room: 41.8 in.
Front hip room: 56.0 in.
Front shoulder room: 58.0 in.
Measurements
Length: 195.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity: 2400 lbs.
Curb weight: 3042 lbs.
Ground clearance: 6.5 in.
Height: 65.0 in.
Maximum payload: 1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base: 111.9 in.
Width: 69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Poppy Red
  • Magenta
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Jade Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Stone White
  • Brilliant Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Kiwi Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
