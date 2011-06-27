Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)225.0/315.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length207.5 in.
Curb weight3431 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base123.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
