  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1995 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Dodge Dakota SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3342 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1995 Dodge Dakota SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles