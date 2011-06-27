Used 1995 Dodge Dakota WS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/255.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length207.5 in.
Curb weight3746 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height67.3 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base123.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
