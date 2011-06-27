Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.
Curb weight3051 lbs.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height65.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
