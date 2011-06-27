Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

1994 Dodge Dicota ahallum3 , 04/23/2013 2 of 6 people found this review helpful My Grandpa left me a 94 Dodge Dicota & I like it its a good runing truck & iam never going to let it go iam going to keep it for ever & ever. hope you all are happy with your truck. Report Abuse

Awesome truck Dave , 08/25/2015 Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great reliable truck! Cormak , 05/11/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought my Dakota in 2002 with 40K and it has dependable since the day I purchased it. It now has 108K and I still love driving it. It's had minor repairs only in the last year or so and they have been easy and inexpensive fixes. My only complaint is the clear coat is pealing in some spots, but clear auto spray does the trick to protect the paint. Great size inside (love the back bench seat!)Great size outside, perfect for hauling my hay and grain or furniture, no blind spots like the new Dakotas, great drive, good on fuel for the size.

It Depend On The Truck! CarpeNoxRacing , 11/27/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful All Depend On How Much You Baby It.