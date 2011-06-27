  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Dakota
4.1
7 reviews
List Price Estimate
$966 - $2,050
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1994 Dodge Dicota

ahallum3, 04/23/2013
My Grandpa left me a 94 Dodge Dicota & I like it its a good runing truck & iam never going to let it go iam going to keep it for ever & ever. hope you all are happy with your truck.

Awesome truck

Dave, 08/25/2015
Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great reliable truck!

Cormak, 05/11/2009
I bought my Dakota in 2002 with 40K and it has dependable since the day I purchased it. It now has 108K and I still love driving it. It's had minor repairs only in the last year or so and they have been easy and inexpensive fixes. My only complaint is the clear coat is pealing in some spots, but clear auto spray does the trick to protect the paint. Great size inside (love the back bench seat!)Great size outside, perfect for hauling my hay and grain or furniture, no blind spots like the new Dakotas, great drive, good on fuel for the size.

It Depend On The Truck!

CarpeNoxRacing, 11/27/2002
All Depend On How Much You Baby It.

It keeps going and going

Gasque, 12/07/2002
I bought this truck new in 1995 after it sat on the lot for 15 months. It has the 3.9L V6 which has performed flawlessly. It has not had any major problems in 7 years. The only minor problem that I've had is the transmission started only in neutral until the neutral safety switch was replaced. Other than replacing tires and batteries, no other maintenance has been performed that isn't routine, preventative maintenance. I would recommend that other consumers buy the limited slip differential if buying 2WD to help traction in the rain and snow.

