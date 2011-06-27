  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
See Dakota Inventory
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG222217
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg20/25 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/375.0 mi.300.0/375.0 mi.225.0/300.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.15.0 gal.15.0 gal.
Combined MPG222217
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l3.9 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4500 rpm99 hp @ 4500 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.39.8 ft.46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono38.0 in.
Rear hip Roomnono53.8 in.
Rear leg roomnono26.7 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono55.6 in.
Measurements
Length195.3 in.195.3 in.214.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2200 lbs.2200 lbs.3800 lbs.
Curb weight2991 lbs.2991 lbs.3508 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.7.7 in.7.8 in.
Height64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.9 in.111.9 in.130.9 in.
Width69.3 in.69.3 in.69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Poppy Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
See Dakota InventorySee Dakota InventorySee Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1994 Dodge Dakota info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles