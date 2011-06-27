Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/25 mpg
|20/25 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/375.0 mi.
|300.0/375.0 mi.
|225.0/300.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|15.0 gal.
|15.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|99 hp @ 4500 rpm
|99 hp @ 4500 rpm
|175 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|39.8 ft.
|46.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|41.6 in.
|Front hip room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|58.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|no
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|no
|53.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|no
|26.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|no
|55.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|195.3 in.
|195.3 in.
|214.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2200 lbs.
|2200 lbs.
|3800 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2991 lbs.
|2991 lbs.
|3508 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.7 in.
|7.7 in.
|7.8 in.
|Height
|64.2 in.
|64.2 in.
|64.2 in.
|Maximum payload
|1250.0 lbs.
|1250.0 lbs.
|1450.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.9 in.
|111.9 in.
|130.9 in.
|Width
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|69.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
