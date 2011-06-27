Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length208.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight3231 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poppy Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
