Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/375.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower99 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Curb weight2958 lbs.
Height64.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Width68.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Black
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
