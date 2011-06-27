Used 1992 Dodge Dakota LE Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Dakota
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Measurements
Height67.7 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4400 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
