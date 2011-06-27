  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Dakota Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Length184.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2400 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Copper Pearl Metallic
