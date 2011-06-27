  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Dakota SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length184.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2300 lbs.
Gross weight4770 lbs.
Height64.2 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Black
  • Sand Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Dakota SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles