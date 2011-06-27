  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/285.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length184.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4100 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles