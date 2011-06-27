Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/285.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room27.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.
Gross weight5710 lbs.
Height67.7 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Sand Metallic
