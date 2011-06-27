Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room27.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4200 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Height64.7 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
