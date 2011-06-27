Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Dakota
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG162116
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg18/24 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/285.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.210.0/285.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.15.0 gal.15.0 gal.
Combined MPG162116
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l2.5 l3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm120 hp @ 5200 rpm125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.46.6 ft.38.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.no
Rear hip Room54.0 in.54.0 in.no
Rear leg room27.0 in.27.0 in.no
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.58.0 in.no
Measurements
Length203.2 in.203.2 in.184.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.4200 lbs.4300 lbs.
Gross weight5710 lbs.5300 lbs.5470 lbs.
Height67.7 in.64.7 in.67.1 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.1450.0 lbs.1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.0 in.131.0 in.112.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
