Used 1990 Dodge Dakota LE Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Dakota
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque139 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower117 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length204.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2300 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.
Height64.4 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base124.0 in.
Width68.4 in.
