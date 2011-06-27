  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Colt Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Colt
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2928
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/435.6 mi.330.0/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG2928
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower92 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length158.7 in.158.7 in.
Curb weight2205 lbs.2205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.5 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base93.9 in.93.9 in.
Width65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
