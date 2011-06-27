Used 1991 Dodge Colt Vista Features & Specs

  1. Home
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque113 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room38.8 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity78 cu.ft.
Length176.6 in.
Curb weight2667 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.9 cu.ft.
Height59.8 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Grace Silver Metallic
  • California Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
