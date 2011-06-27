Used 1990 Dodge Colt DL Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|297.6/384.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|12.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|87 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Horsepower
|75 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.7 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|169.3 in.
|Curb weight
|2271 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|24.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.7 in.
|Wheel base
|93.7 in.
|Width
|64.4 in.
Related Used 1990 Dodge Colt DL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles