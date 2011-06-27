Used 1990 Dodge Colt DL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque87 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower75 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Measurements
Length169.3 in.
Curb weight2271 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.
Width64.4 in.
