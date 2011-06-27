Used 1990 Dodge Colt Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192227
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg20/27 mpg24/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/333.5 mi.264.0/356.4 mi.316.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG192227
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque113 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm113 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l1.5 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 5000 rpm96 hp @ 5000 rpm81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.32.5 ft.30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.no
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.no
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.no
Rear hip Room53.7 in.53.7 in.no
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.no
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity25 cu.ft.nono
Length176.6 in.176.6 in.158.7 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.2271 lbs.2205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.9 cu.ft.36.9 cu.ft.no
Height62.4 in.59.8 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.93.9 in.
Width64.8 in.64.8 in.65.7 in.
