2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,655
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/444.0 mi.
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size6.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Horsepower485 hp @ 6100 rpm
Torque475 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 21Wyes
Technology Group +$1,895
Driver Convenience Group +$1,390
Daytona Edition Group +$3,995
Navigation & Travel Group +$995
Harman Kardon Audio Group +$1,795
Plus Group +$2,095
Dynamics Package +$2,395
Carbon/Suede Interior Package +$1,595
Mopar Interior Appearance Group +$475
In-Car Entertainment
276 watts stereo outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Daytona Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seatyes
Scat Pack Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seatsyes
Uconnect 4 w/7" Display +$995
Cargo Net +$30
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.6 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Satin Black Hood/Roof/Trunk/Spoiler +$3,495
Red Brake Calipers +$595
Carbon Dual Stripes +$995
Satin Black Painted Hood +$1,995
275/40ZR20 P-Zero Summer Tires +$695
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroof +$1,295
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4373 lbs.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight5450 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.8 in.
Length200.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.5 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.0 in.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stinger Yellow Clear Coat
  • Hellraisin
  • Frostbite
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • TorRed Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Sinamon Stick
  • Smoke Show
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Go Mango
  • F8 Green
  • Indigo Blue
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Ruby Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Caramel, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
