  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. 2020 Dodge Charger
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Dodge Charger GT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Torque264 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6350 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,995
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Blacktop Packageyes
Driver Confidence Groupyes
Mopar Interior Appearance Groupyes
Plus Groupyes
Quick Order Package 29Hyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Groupyes
Navigation and Travel Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,995
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,995
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,995
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Alpine Audio Group w/Subwooferyes
Cargo Netyes
Nappa/Alcantara Performance Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,995
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Power Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Maximum cargo capacity16.5 cu.ft.
Length198.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height58.5 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Hellraisin
  • Frostbite
  • Go Mango
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • TorRed Clear Coat
  • F8 Green
  • Indigo Blue
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Caramel, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
235/55R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

