  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. 2020 Dodge Charger
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Dodge Charger
Search Inventory
Dodge.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,495
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque475 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower485 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Quick Order Package 21Wyes
Driver Confidence Groupyes
Satin Black Hood/Roof/Trunk/Spoileryes
Dynamics Packageyes
Mopar Interior Appearance Groupyes
Carbon/Suede Interior Packageyes
Plus Groupyes
Daytona Edition Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
Navigation and Travel Groupyes
Harman Kardon Audio Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,495
276 watts stereo outputyes
Alpine premium brand speakersyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,495
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,495
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Cargo Netyes
Daytona Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seatyes
Scat Pack Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,495
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Daytona Car Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Carbon Dual Stripesyes
Power Sunroofyes
275/40ZR20 P-Zero Summer Tiresyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tiresyes
Satin Black Painted Hoodyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Maximum cargo capacity16.5 cu.ft.
Length200.8 in.
Curb weight4385 lbs.
Gross weight5450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Exterior Colors
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Hellraisin
  • Frostbite
  • Go Mango
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • TorRed Clear Coat
  • F8 Green
  • Indigo Blue
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Caramel, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,495
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars