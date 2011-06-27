  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. 2020 Dodge Charger
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Dodge Charger Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Dodge Charger

Scat Pack

Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.

    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Customer Bonus Cash for Retail and STD APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Chrysler Capital Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $4,850
    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Subprime Bonus Cash for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive cash incentive. Cash incentive may be incompatible with certain finance types or other cash programs, based on individual program rules. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $250
    Start
    11/01/2019
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    05/21/2019
    End
    01/05/2021

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Chrysler Capital.

    0.0% APR financing for 36 months at $27.78 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.48 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0%3609/01/202010/01/2020
    0.9%4809/01/202010/01/2020
    1.9%6009/01/202010/01/2020
    2.9%7209/01/202010/01/2020

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Dodge Charger
Search Inventory
Dodge.com

All 2020 Dodge Charger Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Scat Pack Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Charger
Build & PriceDodge.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Dodge Charger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles