2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|475 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.4 l
|Horsepower
|485 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Driver Confidence Group
|yes
|Dynamics Package
|yes
|Scat Pack Quick Order Package 21W
|yes
|Plus Group
|yes
|Daytona Edition Group
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Appearance Group
|yes
|Technology Group
|yes
|Navigation and Travel Group
|yes
|Harman Kardon Audio Group
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|276 watts stereo output
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Daytona Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seat
|yes
|Scat Pack Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|premium cloth
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Daytona Car Cover
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Forged/Painted Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Black Satin Hood
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Dual Carbon Stripes
|yes
|275/40ZR20 P-Zero Summer Tires
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tires
|yes
|Black Painted Roof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Length
|198.4 in.
|Curb weight
|4395 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5450 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.6 in.
|Height
|58.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|120.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.2 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|All season tires
|yes
|20 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|245/45R Z tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Dodge Charger Scat Pack info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Sedona 2019
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Stinger
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- Kia Telluride 2020
- 2020 Kia Soul
- 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2021 Seltos
- 2019 Forte
- 2019 Kia Sorento
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
- 2020 Subaru Ascent
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- 2020 INFINITI QX60
- 2020 BMW X7
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- Mazda CX-3 2020