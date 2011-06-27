  1. Home
2019 Dodge Charger SXT Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Charger
Overview
$29,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$29,220
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$29,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$29,220
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$29,220
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
$29,220
Blacktop Packageyes
Driver Confidence Groupyes
Leather Interior Group (Fleet)yes
Plus Groupyes
Quick Order Package 29Gyes
Technology Groupyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyes
Travel and Safety Group (Fleet)yes
Navigation and Travel Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
$29,220
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$29,220
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
$29,220
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$29,220
Alpine Audio Group w/Subwooferyes
Cargo Netyes
Nappa Leather Sport Seatyes
Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
$29,220
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$29,220
Front head room38.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$29,220
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
$29,220
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
$29,220
Length198.4 in.
Curb weight4020 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
$29,220
Exterior Colors
  • Plum Crazy Pearl Coat
  • B5 Blue Pearl Coat
  • IndiGo Blue
  • Granite Pearl Coat
  • White Knuckle Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Triple Nickel Clear Coat
  • Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • TorRed Clear Coat
  • Go Mango
  • Destroyer Grey Clear Coat
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • F8 Green
Interior Colors
  • Black/Brazen Gold, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$29,220
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/65R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$29,220
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$29,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

