  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. 2019 Dodge Charger
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2019 Dodge Charger Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive an offer of deferred 1st payment when financing through Chrysler Capital. Not all customers will qualify.

    Start
    09/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    This program offers a $500 cash allowance to be applied toward the retail purchase (Type Sale 1/B) or lease (Type Sale L/E) of an eligible vehicle. Eligible consumers include: active military, active military reserve, retired military (honorably discharged), and retired military reserve (honorably discharged). Honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharge date, and 100% disabled veterans are eligible.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    03/01/2018
    End
    01/05/2021

    First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current members of an eligible First Responder Association including Police, Fire Department and EMT may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of association required. Incentive applied after taxes have been calculated.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/03/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Dodge Charger
Search Inventory
Dodge.com

All 2019 Dodge Charger Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale
Ad
Build Your Charger
Build & PriceDodge.com

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2019 Dodge Charger info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles