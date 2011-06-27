2019 Dodge Charger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Charger Sedan
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,508*
Total Cash Price
$31,921
GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,715*
Total Cash Price
$40,540
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,715*
Total Cash Price
$40,540
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,659*
Total Cash Price
$35,113
Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,168*
Total Cash Price
$33,198
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,526*
Total Cash Price
$45,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$891
|$922
|$955
|$988
|$4,617
|Maintenance
|$176
|$694
|$363
|$2,021
|$1,450
|$4,704
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,326
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,510
|Financing
|$1,717
|$1,380
|$1,022
|$640
|$231
|$4,990
|Depreciation
|$10,238
|$1,749
|$1,654
|$1,941
|$1,838
|$17,420
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,700
|$6,184
|$5,608
|$7,435
|$6,581
|$41,508
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Charger Sedan GT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,864
|Maintenance
|$224
|$881
|$461
|$2,567
|$1,842
|$5,974
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,684
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,918
|Financing
|$2,181
|$1,753
|$1,298
|$813
|$293
|$6,337
|Depreciation
|$13,002
|$2,221
|$2,101
|$2,465
|$2,334
|$22,123
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,939
|$7,854
|$7,122
|$9,442
|$8,358
|$52,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,864
|Maintenance
|$224
|$881
|$461
|$2,567
|$1,842
|$5,974
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$409
|$599
|$1,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,684
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,918
|Financing
|$2,181
|$1,753
|$1,298
|$813
|$293
|$6,337
|Depreciation
|$13,002
|$2,221
|$2,101
|$2,465
|$2,334
|$22,123
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,939
|$7,854
|$7,122
|$9,442
|$8,358
|$52,715
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Charger Sedan SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,051
|$1,087
|$5,079
|Maintenance
|$194
|$763
|$399
|$2,223
|$1,595
|$5,174
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$354
|$519
|$1,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,661
|Financing
|$1,889
|$1,518
|$1,124
|$704
|$254
|$5,489
|Depreciation
|$11,262
|$1,924
|$1,819
|$2,135
|$2,022
|$19,162
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,270
|$6,802
|$6,169
|$8,179
|$7,239
|$45,659
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Charger Sedan Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$927
|$959
|$993
|$1,028
|$4,802
|Maintenance
|$183
|$722
|$378
|$2,102
|$1,508
|$4,892
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,379
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,570
|Financing
|$1,786
|$1,435
|$1,063
|$666
|$240
|$5,190
|Depreciation
|$10,648
|$1,819
|$1,720
|$2,019
|$1,912
|$18,117
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,328
|$6,431
|$5,832
|$7,732
|$6,844
|$43,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,256
|$1,300
|$1,347
|$1,393
|$6,510
|Maintenance
|$248
|$979
|$512
|$2,850
|$2,044
|$6,633
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,870
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,129
|Financing
|$2,421
|$1,946
|$1,441
|$902
|$326
|$7,036
|Depreciation
|$14,436
|$2,466
|$2,332
|$2,737
|$2,592
|$24,562
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,137
|$8,719
|$7,907
|$10,483
|$9,279
|$58,526
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Charger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:not available
