Used 2018 Dodge Charger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Charger Sedan
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,562*
Total Cash Price
$30,366
Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,562*
Total Cash Price
$30,366
SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,597*
Total Cash Price
$26,301
GT Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$36,492*
Total Cash Price
$24,866
Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,474*
Total Cash Price
$33,713
SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,579*
Total Cash Price
$35,148
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,088*
Total Cash Price
$23,910
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,176*
Total Cash Price
$34,191
GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,597*
Total Cash Price
$26,301
R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,018*
Total Cash Price
$32,039
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$871
|$340
|$2,650
|$657
|$1,320
|$5,838
|Repairs
|$165
|$390
|$573
|$668
|$777
|$2,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,645
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,878
|Financing
|$1,633
|$1,313
|$972
|$608
|$221
|$4,747
|Depreciation
|$5,262
|$2,719
|$2,394
|$2,121
|$1,905
|$14,401
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,424
|$7,756
|$9,669
|$7,225
|$7,488
|$44,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$871
|$340
|$2,650
|$657
|$1,320
|$5,838
|Repairs
|$165
|$390
|$573
|$668
|$777
|$2,573
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,645
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,878
|Financing
|$1,633
|$1,313
|$972
|$608
|$221
|$4,747
|Depreciation
|$5,262
|$2,719
|$2,394
|$2,121
|$1,905
|$14,401
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,424
|$7,756
|$9,669
|$7,225
|$7,488
|$44,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$755
|$295
|$2,296
|$569
|$1,143
|$5,057
|Repairs
|$143
|$338
|$496
|$579
|$673
|$2,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,627
|Financing
|$1,415
|$1,137
|$842
|$527
|$191
|$4,112
|Depreciation
|$4,557
|$2,355
|$2,074
|$1,837
|$1,650
|$12,473
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,761
|$6,718
|$8,374
|$6,258
|$6,486
|$38,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan GT Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$713
|$279
|$2,170
|$538
|$1,081
|$4,781
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,347
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,538
|Financing
|$1,337
|$1,075
|$796
|$498
|$181
|$3,888
|Depreciation
|$4,309
|$2,227
|$1,960
|$1,737
|$1,560
|$11,793
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,174
|$6,351
|$7,918
|$5,917
|$6,132
|$36,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$967
|$378
|$2,943
|$729
|$1,465
|$6,482
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,826
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,085
|Financing
|$1,813
|$1,458
|$1,079
|$675
|$245
|$5,271
|Depreciation
|$5,842
|$3,019
|$2,658
|$2,355
|$2,115
|$15,988
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,794
|$8,611
|$10,734
|$8,021
|$8,313
|$49,474
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$1,008
|$394
|$3,068
|$760
|$1,527
|$6,758
|Repairs
|$191
|$451
|$663
|$773
|$900
|$2,978
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,174
|Financing
|$1,890
|$1,520
|$1,125
|$704
|$256
|$5,495
|Depreciation
|$6,090
|$3,147
|$2,771
|$2,455
|$2,205
|$16,668
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,381
|$8,977
|$11,191
|$8,363
|$8,667
|$51,579
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$686
|$268
|$2,087
|$517
|$1,039
|$4,597
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,295
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,479
|Financing
|$1,286
|$1,034
|$765
|$479
|$174
|$3,738
|Depreciation
|$4,143
|$2,141
|$1,885
|$1,670
|$1,500
|$11,339
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,783
|$6,107
|$7,613
|$5,689
|$5,896
|$35,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$6,537
|Maintenance
|$981
|$383
|$2,984
|$739
|$1,486
|$6,574
|Repairs
|$186
|$439
|$645
|$752
|$875
|$2,897
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,852
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,115
|Financing
|$1,839
|$1,479
|$1,094
|$685
|$249
|$5,345
|Depreciation
|$5,924
|$3,062
|$2,696
|$2,388
|$2,145
|$16,215
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,990
|$8,733
|$10,887
|$8,135
|$8,431
|$50,176
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$755
|$295
|$2,296
|$569
|$1,143
|$5,057
|Repairs
|$143
|$338
|$496
|$579
|$673
|$2,229
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,425
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,627
|Financing
|$1,415
|$1,137
|$842
|$527
|$191
|$4,112
|Depreciation
|$4,557
|$2,355
|$2,074
|$1,837
|$1,650
|$12,473
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,761
|$6,718
|$8,374
|$6,258
|$6,486
|$38,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Charger Sedan R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,223
|$1,261
|$1,298
|$6,125
|Maintenance
|$919
|$359
|$2,797
|$693
|$1,392
|$6,160
|Repairs
|$174
|$411
|$604
|$705
|$820
|$2,715
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,735
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,982
|Financing
|$1,723
|$1,386
|$1,025
|$642
|$233
|$5,009
|Depreciation
|$5,552
|$2,869
|$2,526
|$2,238
|$2,010
|$15,194
|Fuel
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,964
|$2,023
|$2,085
|$9,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,109
|$8,183
|$10,201
|$7,623
|$7,901
|$47,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Charger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:not available
