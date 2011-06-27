Used 2017 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

A week in Northern California tkb , 07/25/2017 SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful My wife and I reserved a "premium car" (meaning full-size) with Alamo for our trip in Northern California. When we got on the lot our choices were an Impala, a Lacrosse, and the Charger. I was leaning towards the Lacrosse as it appeared to be trimmed nicer with a leather package. My wife, however was drawn to the Charger's looks. She was right -- even just being the STX, it did have a commanding presence, and from what I had heard, I figured the V6 power and the Charger's handling might be better on the curvy and mountainous roads we would be traveling on -- so we went with the Charger. First off, getting situated was fine -- the trunk was very spacious, I easily paired my phone to the Bluetooth for music and gps, and we both got comfortably situated in our seats. My first complaint, however, was that there was no back-up camera -- how does a full size car with not the greatest rear-view vision not have this as standard equipment in this modern era? In driving from the Oakland airport to Napa Valley, and around Napa Valley, the car functioned as expected, and I was pleased (except for the lack of the rear-view camera). The next stage of our trip led us further north, to the Redwoods, including some travelling through very curvy roads and in the mountains. Here the Charger fell short of my expectations. I should state, my regular car is an Optima SX Turbo -- and while it is no true performance car, it does well, and is fun to drive in such situations. The Charger, on the other hand, did not quite have the acceleration I am accustomed to, nor the tighter handling around the curves (granted, it is bigger than my Optima). It drove more like the traditional full size cars I'd driven, and less like the sporty Charger I expected (perhaps that handling is there on the pricier V8 trims). Still, all in all, it was not bad -- I've driven much worse in similar situations. We drove the car for over a week and more that 1000 miles, and up until near the end we were for the most part happy with the car. But the day before we returned the car, the Bluetooth stopped working -- we spent a good amount of time and several ideas trying to resolve the problem, but nothing would work -- very frustrating. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

A comfortable sedan with a lot of attitude Turbojimmy , 02/09/2018 R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Note: I have an R/T (5.7L), not a Scat Pack. I'm not sure why that was selected for my review. I'm a 40-something-year-old dad with teenaged kids. I've been driving an Avalanche for the past 6 years and it's served me well. But I wanted to move back to a car rather than a truck. I knew I wanted a big sedan. I had been looking at Chargers for a long time. Everything else in its class seemed kind of bland. I had never owned a Dodge product but I really liked the styling of the new Chargers, and the availability of a V8 made them that more interesting. A couple of months ago, one of my other cars went into the dealer for a recall. They sent me to Enterprise for a complimentary rental. Enterprise picked me up in what I would learn was a 2017 Charger. I got into the passenger side and the woman from Enterprise started it up. The exhaust growl got my attention immediately. I asked her what exactly this thing was - it was an R/T. Sadly, this was not to be my rental car. But they did give me a 2017 AWD Charger with the 3.6L VVT engine. After driving that for a few weeks, I was hooked. I'm going to preface the rest of my comments by reminding you that we're talking about a full-sized sedan. Acceleration was great, handling was precise and braking was awesome. Cabin space is generous and the seats are comfortable. The UConnect system is intuitive and comprehensive. After turning my rental in, I was on the hunt for a 2017 R/T. The color had to be Maximum Steel Metallic and it had to have the Blacktop package. I found one a couple of weeks later and have owned it a couple of weeks now. The 5.7L Hemi vs. the 3.6L VVT experience is night and day. The active exhaust on the R/T is sophisticated and sounds sweet. The 8-speed transmission behaves totally different behind the 5.7L vs. the 3.6L. In both cases, however, shifts are smooth and quick. The Android Auto feature baked into the UConnect is nice. I haven't tried the Apple version. The car I bought has very few options, but that's the way I like it. As equipped - just the R/T package and Blacktop option - it does everything I want it to do. It can be a docile 4 cylinder when commuting to work, or you can push the Sport button and let it rumble. Now the cons...there are a few things that my Avalanche does that the Charger does not. First, the ability to program the passenger seat heater to come on with a remote start. Charger doesn't do that. The Charger does not dip the right-side mirror when backing either, which is a nice feature that other cars have. My only other complaint is that the factory Firestone Firehawk GT tires really suck in cold weather. They're marketed as an all season tire but they are totally ineffective in the cold and snow. I've owned A LOT of V8, RWD cars over the years and have driven them in the Winter without issue. This Charger is completely helpless in inclement weather and I blame the tires. I'll be investing in dedicated Winter tires next season. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Family Friendly Muscle Car John V , 05/23/2017 R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Moving up from a Subaru BRZ, the car is ultra comfortable for me. Easy in and out. The family finds it a great car to travel in. I find its a fun car to drive. It certainly is capable of scratching the acceleration itch that comes along now and again. Stay off the pedal and I am getting a respectable 28 - 30 mpg at a cruise of 70. Mixed driving is 23 - 24. Technology it is the bomb. The connect system is quick and responsive and very well laid out. Apple Car play functions very well and my daughter is happy she has USB ports in the back seat as well as an A/C vent. Overall I find the car an excellent blend of family functionality and a car that provides some fun behind the wheel. 40k miles later, not a single issue with the car. Regular oil changes based on the oil life monitor system. I did have to put new tires on... based on fun factor. yea, wiper blades too. Family prefers traveling in the Charger over the wife's Honda Accord. Constantly get compliments on the Octane Red color. Dodge did it right with this car IMHO. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Love/Hate Relationship Jessica E , 08/24/2018 Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my car, but barely after a year of ownership and I’ve had several issues with it already. Early on I had issues with the sunroof closing halfway then stopping in re-opening, I got it recalibrated at the dealership. I’ve also had several issues with the entertainment system crashing or just not working, typically issues with the Apple play not cooperating. A few months ago the water pump went out in it shredded a belt that was another four days spent at the dealership. Now it’s getting service Schechter warnings and is hesitating and/or not responding to the throttle. Despite the issues, I love this car and when it does run correctly, it’s a beast. She’s won 3 car show trophies and is always a favorite at local shows and meets. Comfortable ride though I’d say the material quality is a little lacking considering the price I paid. Small things like plastic interior piece not lining up or the stitching coming undone on the front passenger seat. The UConnect system glitches a lot and sometimes just flat out shuts off for no reason. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse