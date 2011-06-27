Used 2017 Dodge Charger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Charger SRT Hellcat
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,228*
Total Cash Price
$26,046
Charger SRT 392
SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,600*
Total Cash Price
$30,071
Charger Sedan
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,600*
Total Cash Price
$30,071
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,979*
Total Cash Price
$24,625
SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,847*
Total Cash Price
$33,386
Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,096*
Total Cash Price
$34,807
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,596*
Total Cash Price
$33,860
Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$41,228*
Total Cash Price
$26,046
R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,223*
Total Cash Price
$31,729
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,480*
Total Cash Price
$23,678
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger SRT Hellcat SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$292
|$2,269
|$561
|$1,059
|$2,515
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$332
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,411
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,400
|$1,126
|$835
|$521
|$188
|$4,071
|Depreciation
|$4,824
|$2,417
|$2,125
|$1,884
|$1,692
|$12,942
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,726
|$8,889
|$6,753
|$6,870
|$7,990
|$41,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger SRT 392 SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$337
|$2,620
|$648
|$1,223
|$2,903
|$7,730
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,629
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,863
|Financing
|$1,617
|$1,300
|$964
|$602
|$217
|$4,700
|Depreciation
|$5,569
|$2,790
|$2,454
|$2,176
|$1,953
|$14,942
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,384
|$10,263
|$7,797
|$7,931
|$9,225
|$47,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$337
|$2,620
|$648
|$1,223
|$2,903
|$7,730
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,629
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,863
|Financing
|$1,617
|$1,300
|$964
|$602
|$217
|$4,700
|Depreciation
|$5,569
|$2,790
|$2,454
|$2,176
|$1,953
|$14,942
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,384
|$10,263
|$7,797
|$7,931
|$9,225
|$47,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$979
|$1,008
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$276
|$2,146
|$530
|$1,002
|$2,377
|$6,330
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,334
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,526
|Financing
|$1,324
|$1,065
|$789
|$493
|$178
|$3,849
|Depreciation
|$4,560
|$2,285
|$2,009
|$1,782
|$1,600
|$12,236
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,141
|$8,404
|$6,385
|$6,495
|$7,555
|$38,979
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,287
|$1,327
|$1,366
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$374
|$2,909
|$719
|$1,358
|$3,223
|$8,583
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,809
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,068
|Financing
|$1,795
|$1,444
|$1,070
|$668
|$241
|$5,218
|Depreciation
|$6,183
|$3,098
|$2,724
|$2,415
|$2,169
|$16,589
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,749
|$11,394
|$8,656
|$8,805
|$10,242
|$52,847
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$6,719
|Maintenance
|$390
|$3,033
|$750
|$1,416
|$3,360
|$8,948
|Repairs
|$444
|$647
|$754
|$879
|$1,026
|$3,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,886
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,156
|Financing
|$1,871
|$1,505
|$1,116
|$697
|$251
|$5,440
|Depreciation
|$6,446
|$3,230
|$2,840
|$2,518
|$2,261
|$17,295
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,334
|$11,879
|$9,024
|$9,180
|$10,678
|$55,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,346
|$1,386
|$6,537
|Maintenance
|$379
|$2,950
|$729
|$1,377
|$3,269
|$8,704
|Repairs
|$432
|$629
|$734
|$855
|$998
|$3,648
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,835
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,098
|Financing
|$1,820
|$1,464
|$1,085
|$678
|$245
|$5,292
|Depreciation
|$6,271
|$3,142
|$2,763
|$2,450
|$2,199
|$16,824
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,944
|$11,556
|$8,779
|$8,930
|$10,388
|$53,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$292
|$2,269
|$561
|$1,059
|$2,515
|$6,696
|Repairs
|$332
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,411
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,614
|Financing
|$1,400
|$1,126
|$835
|$521
|$188
|$4,071
|Depreciation
|$4,824
|$2,417
|$2,125
|$1,884
|$1,692
|$12,942
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,726
|$8,889
|$6,753
|$6,870
|$7,990
|$41,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,223
|$1,261
|$1,298
|$6,125
|Maintenance
|$355
|$2,764
|$683
|$1,290
|$3,063
|$8,157
|Repairs
|$405
|$590
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,719
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$1,966
|Financing
|$1,706
|$1,372
|$1,017
|$635
|$229
|$4,959
|Depreciation
|$5,876
|$2,944
|$2,589
|$2,295
|$2,061
|$15,765
|Fuel
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,964
|$2,023
|$2,085
|$9,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,066
|$10,829
|$8,226
|$8,368
|$9,734
|$50,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$265
|$2,063
|$510
|$963
|$2,286
|$6,087
|Repairs
|$302
|$440
|$513
|$598
|$698
|$2,551
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,024
|$759
|$474
|$171
|$3,701
|Depreciation
|$4,385
|$2,197
|$1,932
|$1,713
|$1,538
|$11,765
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,751
|$8,081
|$6,139
|$6,245
|$7,264
|$37,480
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Charger
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Dodge Charger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019