Used 2015 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,995
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque475 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower485 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,995
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Quick Order Package 21Wyes
Driver Confidence Groupyes
Technology Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,995
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,995
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Uconnect 8.4Nyes
Beats Audio Groupyes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
Leather w/Alcantara Performance Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Power Sunroofyes
245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tiresyes
Black Painted Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Length200.8 in.
Curb weight4400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume120.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Exterior Colors
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • B5 Blue Pearl Coat
  • Redline Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Torred
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Pitch Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Ruby Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,995
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
