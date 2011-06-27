Used 2015 Dodge Charger Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Charger SRT 392
SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,303*
Total Cash Price
$25,105
Charger Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,303*
Total Cash Price
$25,105
SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,239*
Total Cash Price
$21,745
SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$37,099*
Total Cash Price
$20,559
R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,298*
Total Cash Price
$27,873
SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,438*
Total Cash Price
$29,059
SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,672*
Total Cash Price
$19,768
R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,011*
Total Cash Price
$28,268
R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,239*
Total Cash Price
$21,745
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger SRT 392 SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$632
|$1,182
|$230
|$2,786
|$1,709
|$6,541
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,365
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,350
|$1,086
|$804
|$503
|$182
|$3,924
|Depreciation
|$5,558
|$2,557
|$2,250
|$1,994
|$1,791
|$14,149
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,328
|$8,479
|$7,137
|$9,357
|$8,002
|$45,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,223
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$632
|$1,182
|$230
|$2,786
|$1,709
|$6,541
|Repairs
|$580
|$673
|$786
|$917
|$1,069
|$4,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,365
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,350
|$1,086
|$804
|$503
|$182
|$3,924
|Depreciation
|$5,558
|$2,557
|$2,250
|$1,994
|$1,791
|$14,149
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,328
|$8,479
|$7,137
|$9,357
|$8,002
|$45,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,998
|Maintenance
|$548
|$1,024
|$199
|$2,413
|$1,481
|$5,665
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,183
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,169
|$941
|$696
|$436
|$157
|$3,399
|Depreciation
|$4,814
|$2,214
|$1,949
|$1,727
|$1,551
|$12,255
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,678
|$7,344
|$6,182
|$8,105
|$6,931
|$39,239
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$972
|$1,002
|$4,726
|Maintenance
|$518
|$968
|$188
|$2,282
|$1,400
|$5,356
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,118
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,289
|Financing
|$1,106
|$889
|$658
|$412
|$149
|$3,214
|Depreciation
|$4,551
|$2,094
|$1,843
|$1,633
|$1,466
|$11,587
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,095
|$6,943
|$5,845
|$7,663
|$6,553
|$37,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan R/T Road and Track 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,207
|$1,244
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$6,407
|Maintenance
|$702
|$1,313
|$255
|$3,094
|$1,898
|$7,262
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,516
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,499
|$1,206
|$893
|$558
|$202
|$4,357
|Depreciation
|$6,170
|$2,838
|$2,499
|$2,214
|$1,988
|$15,709
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,687
|$9,413
|$7,924
|$10,389
|$8,884
|$50,298
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,258
|$1,297
|$1,335
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$6,680
|Maintenance
|$732
|$1,369
|$266
|$3,225
|$1,979
|$7,571
|Repairs
|$672
|$779
|$910
|$1,061
|$1,238
|$4,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,580
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,821
|Financing
|$1,563
|$1,257
|$931
|$582
|$210
|$4,542
|Depreciation
|$6,433
|$2,959
|$2,605
|$2,308
|$2,073
|$16,377
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,269
|$9,814
|$8,261
|$10,831
|$9,262
|$52,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$963
|$4,544
|Maintenance
|$498
|$931
|$181
|$2,194
|$1,346
|$5,150
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,239
|Financing
|$1,063
|$855
|$633
|$396
|$143
|$3,090
|Depreciation
|$4,376
|$2,013
|$1,772
|$1,570
|$1,410
|$11,141
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,707
|$6,676
|$5,620
|$7,368
|$6,301
|$35,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,498
|Maintenance
|$712
|$1,331
|$259
|$3,137
|$1,925
|$7,365
|Repairs
|$654
|$758
|$885
|$1,032
|$1,204
|$4,533
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,537
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,772
|Financing
|$1,520
|$1,223
|$905
|$566
|$204
|$4,419
|Depreciation
|$6,258
|$2,879
|$2,534
|$2,245
|$2,016
|$15,932
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,881
|$9,547
|$8,037
|$10,536
|$9,010
|$51,011
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Charger Sedan R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,059
|$4,998
|Maintenance
|$548
|$1,024
|$199
|$2,413
|$1,481
|$5,665
|Repairs
|$503
|$583
|$681
|$794
|$926
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,183
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,363
|Financing
|$1,169
|$941
|$696
|$436
|$157
|$3,399
|Depreciation
|$4,814
|$2,214
|$1,949
|$1,727
|$1,551
|$12,255
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,678
|$7,344
|$6,182
|$8,105
|$6,931
|$39,239
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Dodge Charger in Virginia is:not available
