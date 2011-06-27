Used 2014 Dodge Charger Sedan Consumer Reviews

2014 dodge Charger RT 100th Anni Edition Review michaelf120 , 03/28/2015 R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I have a 2014 Dodge Charger RT 100th Anniversary edition. It gets a lot of looks with the deep red color and the styling is great. The car is just straight up fast. It will put out that 400bhp anytime you need it or just want to. The interior is spacious, high in tech and the heated seats and steering wheel will spoil you. I really like the charger but there are some issues too. I have had electrical issues with my car. Some are annoying and some are very concerning. I have had the radio just turn off to the headlights turning off while driving. Once the entire car just shut down while on the freeway. Chrysler has been trying to find the issue but haven't been able to locate it yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2014 SXT PLUS wth TrackPack Norman Le Doux Sr , 08/01/2016 SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought this car in November of 2013 new off the dealers showroom floor. Damiano's in Clark Sunnit PA. I now have 86,000 mile on it ad have been through three Pocono winters. I still love y car. First the AWD handles awesome in the snow and poor weather. AWD crimes on at temps under 40. The handling in the snow is beyond what I hoped for. My car came with the 300HP motor. It has tons of power for a 6cyl. The added Paddle SHifters are a great plus and mix with the 8 speed tranny. I am averaging 26 MPG when not in winter mode. Last last winter I averaged 22 MPG. This is with the Factory 20's that came on. It matched with Hancok tires. This car goes where you want it to go with no body roll or rear slide. The handling is awesome. I I'd a lot of research prior to buying this and bought it because they had stopped manufacturing the RT Max when I bought this one and could not find a 5.7. I'm glad I did. This car has a great 8. Touch screen, a Beats Audio system that blows my old Bose system away. The Red leather interior is comfortable and very roomy. The heated steering wheel and heated/cooling seats are awesome! Think heated seats are great? Having Air conditioned seats are off the hook when it's 90 outside. After 3 years you start to tire of a car. Not this one. I will keep this even when I need another to tore and keep. Funny thing is this car has more HP than my 73 Road Runner from the factory. Add a Cool Air intake and performance exhaust and you are running as much HP as the Hemi 5.7. If you are looking for a reliable sporty solid car with all the luxuries availible with T he time, this is it. When in Sport Mode Hang on, plenty of power to snap back your head. The Cons: The 8 speed takes a while to get use to. The lower gears tend to over rev in auto mode. The climate control system is touchy. Works great in auto. In manual mode it can be all or nothing with the heat. I have had it to the dealer twice for this. It is a computer issue. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

R/T Road & Track Mr. Steve , 05/25/2019 R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Picked up this car in September 2015 (so almost 4 years ago as I write this) as the second owner. I was looking for something to replace my '05 Mustang GT, and my Charger was a great choice. The 5.7 Hemi is stout and proven (it was on Ward's 10 best engines list for like 6 years) and sounds fantastic. The car has MDS which is a system that shuts down one bank of cylinders effectively turning it into a 4-cylinder when cruising. If you don't engage sport mode (which causes the transmission to hold gears longer and shift harder and noticeably tightens the steering feel) and you don't have a lead foot, you can eke out MPG in the low 20s. If you don't drive like Grandma when she thinks Christ is watching, you'll get closer to 12 or 13 MPG (the car weighs 4,400 lbs and the sound of the Hemi encourages you be on the gas early and often). A 6th gear would've gone a long way in the fuel economy department, but the 5-speed NAG 2 gets the job done. The metal paddle shifters (down on the left and up on the right) feel nice and are responsive enough to be fun to use. Handling is good for a car this big. It leans a bit in aggressive turns, but the steering is direct and communicates the road nicely. The steering is hydraulically assisted rather than electrically assisted like in most newer cars, but it feels nice, though it may be on the the heavy side for some. The long wheelbase and well-tuned suspension keep it composed over bumps. The long wheelbase and robust power also mean you can glide through turns using the gas pedal to steer :) The interior is feature rich and nicely appointed at this trim level. The red leather sport seats with perforated suede inserts are heated and ventilated. The steering wheel and rear seats are heated too. Uconnect is nice, and the car has an aux jack, USB port, SD card slot, CD and DVD player, and Bluetooth. The Beats branded stereo sounds pretty good. The screen is big and responsive. Between the physical knobs and buttons and the touch screen, there are three or four ways to change the climate settings. There's a little screen between the gauges that can display all kinds of info from real time fuel economy to various temperature readings to tire pressure and even the navigation. The navigation system has a TON of configurability and displays a huge amount of info. You can choose from a number of Dodge vehicles to represent you on the screen as you navigate around. You can change the colors of the map by changing the theme (each of which is named after a city). There are screens that show your altitude, the temperature, your current speed, your highest recorded speed, and your coordinates. The map even displays 3D models of notable buildings around you as you drive past. There are some maintenance quirks worth mentioning. This engine uses 2 spark plugs per cylinder for a total of 16. Also, the manual says it takes 7 quarts of oil, but I had to put in 8 quarts before it read as full on the dipstick. Oh, and it runs on 89 octane. Never had a car that specifically liked mid-grade before, but this one does. Now on to the trouble spots. The interior had a couple of spots that would squeak and rattle when I first got the car. I think the previous owner may have lived in an exceptionally bumpy part of town (there are many of those here in Houston), because since I've had it, the sounds have diminished to the point that I only hear squeaking from one corner of the dash when going over large or multiple sustained bumps. There was an issue with the alternator (car went through 4 of them in two and a half years) which was resolved as part of a recall, but it definitely seemed like Chrysler wasn't in a hurry to roll out the fix. The GPS started pestering me to update the map a while back (haven't done it) and has since decided to stop giving me directions anywhere, as the detailed maps are unavailable I guess because they're out of date. Overall this thing is great. It's comfortable and composed at any speed and is ready to go basically as fast as you went whenever you feel like it. It's a big highway cruiser with an entertaining amount of power that's agile enough to be fun off the highway too. The interior still looks good after 70,000+ miles and the Hemi is as eager as ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An Absolute Pile of Crap Greg , 02/26/2016 SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 23 of 27 people found this review helpful I think the 2014 Charger is a beautiful car. I have the 100th Anniv. SXT and was really looking forward to getting this car. The fun started at 2500 miles when the 8 speed transmission started bogging out, lurching forward, not downshifting etc...... Took it to Starr Motors in Suffolk, Va. twice and they did nothing to correct the tranny problems. The service manager emailed me saying "The transmission makes some noise and you want a whole new tranmission!". First off, a brand new car with 2500 miles shouldn't be having such problems and I never asked for a new tranmission, I did want it fixed though. Starr Motors failed to honor the warranty and the service manager had a crap attitude. A year and a half later and the transmission is still a problem. At 13000 miles the radio stopped working (can't turn it on sometimes, or can't turn it off, the temp doesn't adjust, can't adjust vent setting, heated seats come on by themselves). I had friends in town and the heated seats came on during a road trip in the middle of July and there was nothing I could do about it. Had to go to a store an buy a pile of towels for everybody to sit on. The touch screen doesn't work anymore. The dealership owner said "Well, you can't please everybody". I'm sure his other customers would love to have such problems. They grabbed my money and laughed all the way to the bank. I lost days from work sitting at the dealership only for them to tell me nothing is wrong with the tranny (really????). Its a documented issue with many complaints about the 8 speed transmission but Dodge is too ignorant to address the issue as is the bottom of the barrel dealer. I have 17000 miles on this overgrown paperweight and can't wait for the lease to end. Dodge will then dump it on a lot and sell it to another unsuspecting buyer and then tell THEM nothing's wrong with it. Never in a million years would I consider owning another POS Dodge vehicle. Biggest mistake of my car buying history. NEVER AGAIN! **After the lease ended, I dumped the car st the dealership and never looked back. I hear so many people complain about Dodge/Jeep vehicles. Don't know how they stay in business... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse