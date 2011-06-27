  1. Home
Used 2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 Superbee Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.4/439.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,450
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque470 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,450
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Convenience Group IIyes
Quick Order Package 21Wyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,450
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,450
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAVyes
8.4" Premium Audio Groupyes
Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Controlyes
Uconnect 8.4 CD/DVD/MP3yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,450
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,450
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,450
245/45ZR20 BSW Performance Tiresyes
Black Roofyes
Low Beam HID Headlampsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight3961 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length200.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance4.3 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width74.2 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Exterior Colors
  • Pitch Black
  • Torred
  • Plum Crazy Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • HEMI Orange Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,450
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,450
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
