Used 2012 Dodge Charger SE Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,595
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.8/515.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sport Appearance Groupyes
Quick Order Package 27Gyes
Connectivity Groupyes
Quick Order Package 23Gyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo netyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
UConnect Touch 4.3S CD/MP3/SATyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight3961 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length199.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Redline 3 Pearlcoat
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Pitch Black
Interior Colors
  • Black/Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
