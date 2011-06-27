  1. Home
Used 2011 Dodge Charger Police Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,170
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,170
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,170
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,170
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,170
premium clothyes
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Street Appearance Groupyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Front track63.4 in.
Curb weight3961 lbs.
Gross weight5500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Length199.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.
Rear track63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Exterior Colors
  • Michigan State Police Blue (Fleet)
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat (Fleet)
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Sheriff's Tan (Fleet)
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Toxic Orange Pearlcoat
  • Redline 3 Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Pitch Black (Fleet)
  • Billet Metallic Clearcoat
  • Electric Blue Pearlcoat (Fleet)
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • White Gold Clearcoat (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,170
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,170
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
