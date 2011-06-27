  1. Home
Used 2010 Dodge Charger 3.5L Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,445
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/450 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,445
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Quick Order Package 26Byes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,445
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,445
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,445
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,445
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3783 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length200.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,445
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/65R17 98T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,445
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,445
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
