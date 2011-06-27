Used 2010 Dodge Charger Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 23Cyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Fullsize Matching Wheel Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3728 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length200.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Unreleased Paint
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • White Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/65R17 98T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
