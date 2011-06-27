  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Charger SRT-8 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247/361 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Torque420 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size6.1 l
Horsepower425 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,970
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,970
276 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,970
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,970
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,970
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
leather/suedeyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight5300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length200.1 in.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Exterior Colors
  • Torred
  • HEMI Orange Pearlcoat
  • Deep Water Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,970
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
