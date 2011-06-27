  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Charger
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Charger
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Dodge Charger RT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,615
See Charger Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,615
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque390 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,615
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,615
276 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,615
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,615
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,615
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight4031 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length200.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • TorRed
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Sandstone Metallic Clearcoat
  • HEMI Orange Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,615
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R18 99H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,615
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,615
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Charger Inventory

Related Used 2008 Dodge Charger RT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles